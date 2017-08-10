The singer attended Kendrick Lamar’s “Damn” tour concert in Los Angeles over the weekend, wearing what are not so much shorts as two pieces of shredded denim fabric tied up on the sides.

She paired the “shorts” with a vintage Fila T-shirt, DSquared boots, a Mistress Rocks camouflage jacket and minimal makeup.

And she looked, of course, like a goddess.

The mom of three brought daughter Blue Ivy along for the show, too. From the looks of it, Blue had a great time dancing along with mom and Kelly Rowland.

