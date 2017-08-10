STYLE
Beyoncé Rocks Shredded Shorts And Minimal Makeup To See Kendrick Lamar On Tour

Outfit for a queen.

DamnBeyoncé.

The singer attended Kendrick Lamar’s “Damn” tour concert in Los Angeles over the weekend, wearing what are not so much shorts as two pieces of shredded denim fabric tied up on the sides. 

Beyonce.com
Come. On. 
Beyonce.com
Shorts?

She paired the “shorts” with a vintage Fila T-shirt, DSquared boots, a Mistress Rocks camouflage jacket and minimal makeup.

 

Beyonce.com
Okay, we see you. 

And she looked, of course, like a goddess. 

Beyonce.com
Wowza.

The mom of three brought daughter Blue Ivy along for the show, too. From the looks of it, Blue had a great time dancing along with mom and Kelly Rowland. 

A post shared by Beylite (@beylite) on

Sigh. Just a humble night out on the town, eh?

