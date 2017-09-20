Beyond Belarusian War Games: Start-Ups & the View from Minsk (10 Take-Aways)

The author with Irena Mamonova at Belarusian State University.

(1) While some in the West may write-off Belarus as being the last vestige of a Soviet-style command economy in Europe, entrepreneurship is budding. According to Irena: “3 of 25 students in last year’s entering class started their own firms, and quite a few eventually leave big companies to start their own.”

(2) Besides the IT space, Irena says Belarusian start-ups have found success in other markets such as consulting, medical services, and language schools.

(3) Any cool stories? Irena recalled at least one example related to industrial optics: “some firms are small, but they have identified a niche, and have an international presence within that niche.”

(4) Any other observations about the business climate? On this point, Irena cited a Belarusian entrepreneur who relocated to the United Kingdom: “he said it’s easier to start-up a successful company in Belarus than in Britain because in the U.K. it’s harder to find a place in the (saturated) market.”

(5) Are you optimistic? Irena replied “I’m an optimistic person” and offered insight into the Belarusian worldview: “we’ve had a tough history with European wars fought on our territory, and especially after seeing the troubles in Ukraine, we appreciate stability.”

(6) What about your students? Irena offered: “the students – they have a belief in themselves; they know they can do it and they do it.”

(7) What about the brain drain observed in other contexts (educated and skilled labor chasing opportunities in other countries)? “Some undergraduates leave, but by the time they are joining us as MBAs, they want to stay here.”

A few more observations based on my time in Belarus are worth sharing (citizens of several dozen countries have recently been allowed to visit for up to 5 days without a visa):

(8) According to individuals in the IT industry, the Lukashenko government is listening to input on how to keep its tech-savvy talent from leaving. The evidence? Hang out downtown on the main party street. “They’ve lifted some restrictions, though there is a good chance communications are still monitored – they know they need a Burning Man-inspired zone where freaky creative types can be themselves and get a bit wild and free” to quote one plugged-in source. DJs and street musicians kept throngs dancing until the early morning, with armed police being no more obvious or intrusive than anywhere else in what we might generalize as the developed world.

(9) Nesvizh Palace and Mir Castle and Adam Mickiewicz’s home have been beautifully restored, offering insights into the fascinating interplay of Belarusian and Polish history in the region. Lakes like the so-called Minsk Sea and mystical Sviciaz' Lake (not to be confused with Lake Svitiaz in Ukraine) offer a welcomed respite from sightseeing.

(10) For further hints where the political climate may be heading, see this FT piece from earlier in 2017.

Special thanks to Viktor Smusin, cofounder of BIVIAR Partners, for introducing me to Irena, and to Wiktor Babiński for the invitation to tour Belarus with unforgettable locals and expats.