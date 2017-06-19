One surefire sign that summer has landed: “Big Brother.” CBS’ annual reality show, in which strangers locked in a house scheme to win $500,000, announced its 19th roster on Monday.

CBS revealed 16 new houseguests, the same number of contestants that have competed during each of the past five seasons. It appears this go-round will not invite previous cast members to return, as some seasons have, though CBS has yet to disclose the twists that will complicate the rules.

Based on photos alone, it’s hard to tell which houseguest will be this year’s token gay. But rest assured there is a token old person ― a 55-year-old stay-at-home dad ― and plenty of eclectic occupations, namely rodeo clown, cosplay artist and dog walker. There’s also a “fitness superstar” named Christmas.

Ahead of the two-night premiere on June 28 and 29, meet the “Big Brother 19” cast below and start logging your predictions for the fiercest competitors. You can also read our oral history of the show here.