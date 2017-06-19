ENTERTAINMENT
The 'Big Brother 19' Cast Includes A Rodeo Clown And A Cosplay Artist

The summer reality staple premieres June 28.

By Matthew Jacobs
One surefire sign that summer has landed: “Big Brother.” CBS’ annual reality show, in which strangers locked in a house scheme to win $500,000, announced its 19th roster on Monday. 

CBS revealed 16 new houseguests, the same number of contestants that have competed during each of the past five seasons. It appears this go-round will not invite previous cast members to return, as some seasons have, though CBS has yet to disclose the twists that will complicate the rules.

Based on photos alone, it’s hard to tell which houseguest will be this year’s token gay. But rest assured there is a token old person ― a 55-year-old stay-at-home dad ― and plenty of eclectic occupations, namely rodeo clown, cosplay artist and dog walker. There’s also a “fitness superstar” named Christmas. 

Ahead of the two-night premiere on June 28 and 29, meet the “Big Brother 19” cast below and start logging your predictions for the fiercest competitors. You can also read our oral history of the show here

  • Christmas Abbott, 35
    CBS
    Hometown: Lynchburg, Va.
    Current City: Raleigh, N.C.
    Occupation: Fitness Superstar
  • Matthew Clines, 33
    CBS
    Hometown: Arlington, Va.
    Current City: Arlington, Va.
    Occupation: Renovation Consultant
  • Dominique Cooper, 30
    CBS
    Hometown: Tuskegee, Ala.
    Current City: Woodbridge, Va.
    Occupation: Government Engineer
  • Elena Davies, 26
    CBS
    Hometown: Fort Worth, Texas
    Current City: Dallas, Texas
    Occupation: Radio Personality
  • Jason Dent, 37
    CBS
    Hometown: Humeston, Iowa
    Current City: Humeston, Iowa
    Occupation: Rodeo Clown
  • Jessica Graf, 26
    CBS
    Hometown: Cranston, R.I.
    Current City: Los Angeles
    Occupation: VIP Concierge
  • Cameron Heard, 24
    CBS
    Hometown: North Aurora, Ill.
    Current City: Woodridge, Ill.
    Occupation: Microbiologist
  • Mark Jansen, 26
    CBS
    Hometown: Grand Island, N.Y.
    Current City: Grand Island, N.Y.
    Occupation: Personal Trainer
  • Megan Lowder, 28
    CBS
    Hometown: Cathedral City, Calif.
    Current City: Phoenix, Ariz.
    Occupation: Dog Walker
  • Josh Martinez, 23
    CBS
    Hometown: Miami, Fla.
    Current City: Homestead, Fla.
    Occupation: Hair Care Sales
  • Cody Nickson, 32
    CBS
    Hometown: Lake Mills, Iowa.
    Current City: Plano, Texas
    Occupation: Construction Sales Rep
  • Alex Ow, 28
    CBS
    Hometown: Thousand Oaks, Calif.
    Current City: Camarillo, Calif.
    Occupation: Eco-Friendly Marketing Rep
  • Jillian Parker, 24
    CBS
    Hometown: Celebration, Fla.
    Current City: Las Vegas, Nev.
    Occupation: Timeshare Sales Rep
  • Kevin Schlehuber, 55
    CBS
    Hometown: Boston, Mass.
    Current City: Boston, Mass.
    Occupation: Stay-at-home dad
  • Ramses Soto, 21
    CBS
    Hometown: Grand Rapids, Mich.
    Current City: Grand Rapids, Mich.
    Occupation: Cosplay Artist
  • Raven Walton, 23
    CBS
    Hometown: DeValls Bluff, Ark.
    Current City: DeValls Bluff, Ark.
    Occupation: Dance Teacher

