Big-Game Hunter Trampled To Death By Elephant He Tried To Shoot

An elephant in Namibia trampled and killed a man who was part of a hunting group this past weekend, the Associated Press reported, citing the Namibia Press Agency.

Jose Monzalvez, a 46-year-old from Argentina, was on a private hunting trip 43 miles outside of the small town of Kalkfeld when he was killed on Saturday.

The elephant apparently saw the group of professional trophy hunters ― two of whom were Argentine and three Namibian ― from afar and charged the group before they had time to set up, aim and shoot, Namibian media reported.

Police said Monzalvez had a hunting permit and his family has been notified.