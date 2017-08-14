WEIRD NEWS
08/14/2017 03:45 pm ET

Big-Game Hunter Trampled To Death By Elephant He Tried To Shoot

A similar accident occurred in May.

By Elyse Wanshel
Utopia_88 via Getty Images
An elephant trampled a hunter in Namibia this past weekend. Above, a different elephant.

An elephant in Namibia trampled and killed a man who was part of a hunting group this past weekend, the Associated Press reported, citing the Namibia Press Agency.

Jose Monzalvez, a 46-year-old from Argentina, was on a private hunting trip 43 miles outside of the small town of Kalkfeld when he was killed on Saturday.

The elephant apparently saw the group of professional trophy hunters ― two of whom were Argentine and three Namibian ― from afar and charged the group before they had time to set up, aim and shoot, Namibian media reported.

Police said Monzalvez had a hunting permit and his family has been notified.

Another man was killed in a similar way in May. Theunis Botha, 51, was leading a hunting expedition in South Africa when he accidentally happened upon a breeding herd of elephants. The elephant cows charged at the group, who fired at them. One elephant was killed and then collapsed on top of Botha, crushing him to death.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Suggest a correction
Elyse Wanshel Trends Reporter, HuffPost

MORE:

International News Argentina Namibia Namibia Press Agency
Subscribe to the Weird News email.
Truth is stranger than fiction. Step into the world of weird news.
Big-Game Hunter Trampled To Death By Elephant He Tried To Shoot

CONVERSATIONS