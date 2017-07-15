WEIRD NEWS
Redditors Splendidly Spoof Snap Of Bill Clinton Hiding Between The Bushes

Donald Trump between two Vladimir Putins? Check.

Former President Bill Clinton posed for this cheeky snap at the George W. Bush Presidential Library in Dallas, Texas on Thursday night:

The photo of Clinton poking his head out from between statues of George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush soon went viral as Twitter users piled inRedditors then began photoshopping the scene in equally hilarious ways, such as this literal translation:

View post on imgur.com

This Redditor recalled that hideous statue of soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo:

View post on imgur.com

Former President Barack Obama made an appearance in this picture:

View post on imgur.com

Hillary Clinton jumped into this snap:

hillary

President Donald Trump featured here, between two statues of his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Surprise

And in this reworking, the statues have miraculously come to life:

View post on imgur.com

