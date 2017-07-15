Redditors Splendidly Spoof Snap Of Bill Clinton Hiding Between The Bushes

Former President Bill Clinton posed for this cheeky snap at the George W. Bush Presidential Library in Dallas, Texas on Thursday night:

President Clinton at the George W. Bush Library tonight. pic.twitter.com/YcgCBoN3Ys — Yashar Ali (@yashar) July 14, 2017

The photo of Clinton poking his head out from between statues of George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush soon went viral as Twitter users piled in. Redditors then began photoshopping the scene in equally hilarious ways, such as this literal translation:

This Redditor recalled that hideous statue of soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo:

Former President Barack Obama made an appearance in this picture:

Hillary Clinton jumped into this snap:

President Donald Trump featured here, between two statues of his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.