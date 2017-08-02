Bill Cosby Lawyer Brian McMonagle Quits Before Retrial

Part of Bill Cosby’s defense rests ― apparently for good.
The comedian’s lead lawyer, Brian McMonagle, has quit the defense team before Cosby’s retrial on sexual assault charges, USA Today reported Tuesday.
Cosby publicist Andrew Wyatt confirmed the move, the outlet noted, but McMonagle did not return a request for comment. HuffPost has also reached out to the lawyer.
McMonagle asked permission to withdraw in paperwork filed Tuesday with Montgomery County Judge Steven T. O’Neill, Philly.com reported. He wrote in his petition that Cosby wanted to be given until Aug. 21 to hire a new attorney, but the judge set an Aug. 22 date to discuss McMonagle’s request.
McMonagle “delivered passionate opening and closing arguments” in the first trial, Philly.com wrote.
Wyatt told USA Today that Cosby’s team has compiled a short list of potential replacements and plans to name a replacement later in the month.
In June, a hung jury in Norristown, Pennsylvania, led O’Neill to declare a mistrial in the case against Cosby, who could have been convicted on three felony counts of aggravated assault against a female former employee of his alma mater, Temple University.
Cosby’s new trial is set to begin in November.
