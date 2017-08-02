Bill Cosby Lawyer Brian McMonagle Quits Before Retrial

Andrea Constand

Constand alleged that she visited the comedian at his Cheltenham home in January 2004. NBC News reported that she

that he said were "herbal medication."

, she claimed that after she took the pills, Cosby "laid her down on a sofa and proceeded to sexually assault her. She awoke hours later to discover her clothes and undergarments in disarray," when she said "she was greeted by a bathrobe-clad Cosby."

in Nov. 2006. Thirteen other women, 12 of whom asked to remain anonymous, are mentioned in court papers as Jane Doe witnesses. The case was settled out of court that November.

.