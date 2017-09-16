“Real Time” host Bill Maher roasted President Donald Trump over his continual flip flopping on key policy decisions on Friday night.

“We’ve weathered in this country Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma, and now we’re back to worrying about Shitstorm Donald,” joked Maher during his opening monologue.

After mocking Trump for his apparent repeated change in stance on various important issues, Maher said the commander in chief probably “think he’s being bipartisan.”

But “this is not bipartisan,” said Maher. “This is bipolar. I don’t know if he knows what he wants.”

Maher also poked fun at angry right-wingers who have reportedly been burning their “Make America Great Again” caps in protest at Trump’s possible immigration deal with Democratic leaders.

It’s “very scary,” said Maher, “because it means they’ve discovered fire. Tools could be next.”