Bill Maher: Donald Trump Is 'Capable' Of Ordering Murders

“Real Time” host Bill Maher revealed Friday how he thinks President Donald Trump is capable of ordering politically-motivated murders.

In the “Overtime” segment of his show, Maher asked his guests if they believed Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered assassinations and whether Trump had it within himself to do the same.

Conservative activist Ralph Reed Jr. and GOP strategist Kristen Soltis Anderson both said they didn’t think Trump was capable. But Maher said he believed Trump was.

“Because I do. I think he loves dictators,” said the host. “Loves the way they behave, compliments them all the time.”

Bloomberg Businessweek journalist Joshua Green tried to change the topic to Trump’s treatment of special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating possible collusion between Trump’s campaign and Russia in the 2016 election.

But Maher pressed CNN contributor Michael Weiss on the issue.

“Do I think he’s going to do extra-judicial assassinations? I think if he thought he could get away with it he would,” said Weiss. “But one thing that we’ve learned is the resiliency of American institutions has checked this guy tremendously.”

“That’s why he’s the man raging in the tower,” he added.