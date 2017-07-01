“Real Time” host Bill Maher incredulously dissected President Donald Trump’s latest set of disgusting tweets on Friday.

“There’s so many important things going on, but never mind all that,” said Maher at the top of his monologue. “‘Morning Joe’ is in a Twitter feud with the Real Housewife of Pennsylvania Avenue, so let’s get right to that.”

After quoting what Trump insultingly tweeted Thursday about “Morning Joe” host Mika Brzezinski’s appearance, Maher said “that slapping sound you heard yesterday was the entire country going...”

He then did this:

Maher later gave Trump “a little advice.”

“Mr. President, a good rule to live by. If you’re going to go after a woman’s appearance, first make sure you’re not a fat old man with orange face paint pretending to be a blond at the age of 71,” he said.