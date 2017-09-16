Bill Maher Reveals '25 Things You Don't Know' About Melania Trump

Bill Maher imagined what Melania Trump might say should she take part in Us Weekly’s regular “25 Things You Don’t Know About Me” feature on Friday night.

The first lady is actually appearing on the magazine’s front cover this coming week, so the “Real Time” host thought it was the perfect time to create the spoof article.

Maher unleashed some amusing one-liners ― including FLOTUS purportedly claiming she had “no first language,” had “copied this list from Michelle Obama” and that she “once caught (Vice President) Mike Pence trying on my stilettos.”