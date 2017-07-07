Twitter Nails Bill Maher For Stupid, Unfunny Asian Nail Salon Joke

TV host Bill Maher is supposed to be on vacation this week, but that didn’t stop him from making a racially insensitive tweet under the guise of humor.

On Friday afternoon, the comedian tweeted out this remark about North Korea.

This N Korean thing is getting tense! I mean, I think it is, I'm on vaca. The ladies at my nail salon are freaking out, that's what I know! — Bill Maher (@billmaher) July 7, 2017

Within minutes, Maher was getting nailed for the comment, which plays on stereotypes about Asian immigrants working in nail salons (and isn’t funny).

Some people pointed out the lameness of the tweet.

B/c Koreans work at nail salons! Hahahahahaha ha ha ha ha haaaaaaa. — StillMyPresident (@IamMamaduke) July 7, 2017

that’s a solid 1 out 10 on the funny scale. — Nick Widmer (@NFWidmer) July 7, 2017

Others offered helpful tips to the talk-show host.

Others just couldn’t deal.

Twitter users predicted how Maher would respond to the outcry. (Hint: not very well.)

When the non-apology comes it'll include more about people are too sensitive than about why this is bigoted and wrong — A Scanner Burkely (@ascannerburkely) July 7, 2017

Others just stated the obvious.

This literally reads like a Trump tweet — (((Leroy James))) (@_LEROYJAMES_) July 7, 2017

At least one user even briefly held out hope that Maher wasn’t really the one commenting, only to be disappointed by the truth.

This Bill Maher parody account is really......oh that's really him? Yiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiikez — EggWoke (@peterock141979) July 7, 2017

Some hoped that bringing some truth to social media might open Maher’s eyes.

Another user wondered if Maher bothered to actually engage in conversation with the nail salon employees he was making fun of.

Are they Korean? Did you ask them if they follow the news? Do they care? Jesus, you’re turning into everyone’s racist uncle at Thanksgiving. — Bec (@beccanalia) July 7, 2017

This is just the latest problematic comment Maher has made under the guise of humor.