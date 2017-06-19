Former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly, who left the network in April amid allegations of sexual harassment, announced over the weekend that he was launching his own newscast.

“I am starting my own operation,” O’Reilly told an audience at a live show on Long Island on Saturday, per Newsday. “We are going to do that.”

The 30-minute show will be available on his website and look like his former program, “The O’Reilly Factor,” the newspaper reported.

“It’s basically an experiment to see how many people are going to want this service,” O’Reilly said. “That’s coming and will be here before September in a robust form.”

On Friday, Mediaite reported that O’Reilly had already hired a production team, including a Fox News producer who quit the network to join the project.

“We are assembling a team of journalists and are considering a number of options as BillOReilly.com is quickly developing into a major enterprise,” O’Reilly told Mediaite.

At the event on Long Island, O’Reilly also warned his former employer to expect some serious competition.

“I suspect there will be another network maybe merging with us,” he said. “There will be a network that rises up because the numbers for Fox are going down.”

O’Reilly’s website already features a podcast called “No Spin News” which is available to fans who pay $4.95 per month or up to $54.95 per year. It’s not yet clear if the new show will take the place of “No Spin News” or be in addition to it.