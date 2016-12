Bill O’Reilly: ‘The Left Wants Power Taken Away From The White Establishment’

He does not believe in climate change.

“There has been a little bit of warming ... but it’s been very modest and well within the range for natural variability, and whether it’s caused by human beings or not, it’s nothing to worry about,” Ebell told Vanity Fair in 2007.More than 97 percent of scientists agree that the world's climate is warming and it’s caused by human activities. Yet Ebell believes this consensus of climate experts is “phony” and “not based on science.” In 2015, Ebell called Pope Francis’ encyclical on climate change “scientifically ill informed, economically illiterate, intellectually incoherent and morally obtuse.”“It is also theologically suspect, and large parts of it are leftist drivel,” he added.