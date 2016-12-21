Bill O’Reilly: ‘The Left Wants Power Taken Away From The White Establishment’

Bill O’Reilly sparked outrage online Tuesday for what he described as the “hidden reason” behind calls to abolish the Electoral College.
“This is all about race,” the conservative commentator said on his Fox News show. “The left sees white privilege in America as an oppressive force that must be done away with. Therefore white working class voters must be marginalized.”
He later added that liberals believe “white men have set up a system of oppression and that system must be destroyed ... The left wants power taken away from the white establishment and they want a profound change in the way America is run.”
O’Reilly’s admission of “white privilege” and the “white establishment” struck a chord with Twitter users, and discussion on the topic became a trending topic overnight.
During the 2012 presidential race, O’Reilly made headlines for making similar comments.
“Twenty years ago, President Obama would have been roundly defeated by an establishment candidate like Mitt Romney,” he said. “The white establishment is now the minority.”
