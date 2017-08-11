ENTERTAINMENT
08/11/2017 07:22 pm ET

Major Music Mag Confuses Justin Bieber With Harry Styles (Really!)

How could anyone mix up those two?

By David Moye

You’d have to be really out of touch with the music scene to confuse British singer-actor-heartthrob Harry Styles with Canadian singer-heartthrob Justin Bieber, right?

Apparently not, since Billboard, a major music industry publication, managed to mix up the two stars on its Twitter page Friday afternoon.

A quick-thinking viewer saved the mistake for posterity.

Just to be clear: That’s not Bieber; that’s Styles.

Billboard.com quickly corrected its mistake ...

... but it was too late for eagle-eyed viewers.

HuffPost reached out to the social media people in charge of Billboard.com’s Twitter page, who did not immediately respond.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Harry Styles Style
Suggest a correction
David Moye Reporter, HuffPost

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Twitter Justin Bieber Harry Styles Billboard
Subscribe to the Entertainment email.
Home to your favorite fan theories and the best movie recs.
Major Music Mag Confuses Justin Bieber With Harry Styles (Really!)

CONVERSATIONS