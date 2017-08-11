Major Music Mag Confuses Justin Bieber With Harry Styles (Really!)

You’d have to be really out of touch with the music scene to confuse British singer-actor-heartthrob Harry Styles with Canadian singer-heartthrob Justin Bieber, right?

Apparently not, since Billboard, a major music industry publication, managed to mix up the two stars on its Twitter page Friday afternoon.

A quick-thinking viewer saved the mistake for posterity.

Just to be clear: That’s not Bieber; that’s Styles.

Billboard.com quickly corrected its mistake ...

Calling all Harry Styles fans! Send us videos of you telling us how much Harry Styles means to you🌟 pic.twitter.com/ckgMB9iQrW — billboard (@billboard) August 11, 2017

... but it was too late for eagle-eyed viewers.

(we saw the tweet on justin Bieber dont pretend it did not exist) — French Siren 🍑 (@Nani_Art) August 11, 2017

Don't pretend like that other tweet didn't happen pic.twitter.com/7mfdBlm6zQ — my(J)Hope (@aliferoushoseok) August 11, 2017