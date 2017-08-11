Major Music Mag Confuses Justin Bieber With Harry Styles (Really!)

You’d have to be really out of touch with the music scene to confuse British singer-actor-heartthrob Harry Styles with Canadian singer-heartthrob Justin Bieber, right?
Apparently not, since Billboard, a major music industry publication, managed to mix up the two stars on its Twitter page Friday afternoon.
A quick-thinking viewer saved the mistake for posterity.
Just to be clear: That’s not Bieber; that’s Styles.
Billboard.com quickly corrected its mistake ...
... but it was too late for eagle-eyed viewers.
HuffPost reached out to the social media people in charge of Billboard.com’s Twitter page, who did not immediately respond.
