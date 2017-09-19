The 15 Most Instagrammable Spots In Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama is a show-off, in the best way. Built on the iron and steel industries after the Civil War, Alabama’s most populous city has evolved into a modern mecca of cool that displays its turbulent past, classic architecture and culinary chops with style. Many of the city’s top parks, trails and hangouts have opened or debuted lovely updates in the last 10 years, making the Magic City a newly vibrant place to explore.
Turns out it’s loaded with opportunities for unique travel photos, too. We toured in and around Birmingham via Instagram and found some gems that are definitely worth a visit.
Do you love to take photos in Birmingham? Tell us what we missed! Tag your favorite Instagram posts with #ListenToAmerica, and we’ll add a few to this post.
