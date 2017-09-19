The 15 Most Instagrammable Spots In Birmingham, Alabama

Obama Visits The 50 States

Alabama

President Barack Obama (second from left) and U.S. Rep. John Lewis (left), a Democrat of Georgia and one of the original marchers, sing as they lead a walk across the Edmund Pettus Bridge to mark the 50th Anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery civil rights marches in Selma, Alabama, March 7, 2015. Obama rallied a new generation of Americans to the spirit of the civil rights struggle, warning their march for freedom "is not yet finished." In a forceful speech in Selma, Alabama, on the 50th anniversary of the brutal repression of a peaceful protest, America's first black president denounced new attempts to restrict voting rights.

SAUL LOEB via Getty Images