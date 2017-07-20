Blac Chyna Is Doing Just Fine With Nicki Minaj And Her Lamborghinis

Kardashian who?

Blac Chyna and Nicki Minaj gave the internet collective FOMO on Thursday when they teamed up to shoot the music video for the rapper’s new song, “Rake It Up.”

The video has yet to drop, but judging from the behind-the-scenes Instagrams, we can expect Lamborghinis galore and matching latex outfits. The two posed seductively in one video, smiling and blowing kisses at the camera.

“Brought out the pink Lamborghini just to race with Chyna,” Minaj raps in the background. “Bought the Wraith to China just to race in China.”

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Jul 20, 2017 at 5:20am PDT

A post shared by blacchyna snapchats🌺 (@blacchynasnapchats) on Jul 19, 2017 at 11:06pm PDT

In case you forgot, these two go way back to Chyna’s dimple piercing days, when she was a body double for Minaj in Kanye West’s “Monster” music video.

Chyna and Minaj give off major “Fast and the Furious” vibes in another video with each seated behind the wheel of color-coordinated Lamborghinis.

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Jul 20, 2017 at 5:00am PDT

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jul 19, 2017 at 8:05pm PDT

In the weeks since Chyna’s ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian posted explicit images of the reality star to social media, she seems to be living her best life.

After securing a temporary restraining order, which blocks Kardashian from contacting her in person or on social media, Chyna has been posting one heavily filtered, but undeniably fire photo after another.