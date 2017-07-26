Black History 'Erryday': Happy 76th Birthday Darlene Love

Darlene Wright 7/26/1941, Los Angeles, CA.

Singer/actress.

Preacher’s kid.

Known for her work with The Blossoms.

Known for playing Trish Murtaugh, Danny Glover’s character’s wife in the Lethal Weapon series.

Background vocals on Be My Baby, Johnny Angel, Monster Mash, That’s Life, Da Doo Ron Ron, and Baby I Love You.

Rolling Stone said she was “[o]ne of the greatest singers of all time.”

Married 3 times, divorced twice, 3 children.

During a performance on August 10, 2014 at Stern Grove in San Francisco, CA.,where I was in attendance and Ben Fong Torres introduced me to her, she shared with the world:

what people have to understand is that if you're getting more good than bad out of something, it's always worth it. But you have to keep on, you have to see to your goals and your dreams, and keep moving forward. We all have bumps in the road. We have barricades. But my whole thing about that is this: A barricade is nothing but something you have to get over. That's what I've done most of my life. Once you get over it, the joy on the other side is very fulfilling. So you just have to keep pressing on.