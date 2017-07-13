Black History 'Erryday': R.I.P. Fresh Kid Ice

By The Doppelganger

Christopher Wong Won sunrise 5/29/1964 Port of Spain Trinidad, sunset 7/13/17 Miami, FL.

His grandfather was Cantonese. He was Chines Trinidadian and Afro-Trinidadian descent.

Moved to Brooklyn when he was 12 years old.

Served in the U.S. Air Force.

A.K.A. ‘Fresh Kid Ice’ and ‘The Chinaman’.

Founding member of 2 Live Crew in 1984.

1989 album As Nasty as They Wanna Be was the first legally obscene album. That ruling was overturned two years later.

Banned in the U.S.A. was the first album with the “Parental Advisory” sticker from the Recording Industry Association of America.

Campbell v. Acuff-Rose Music, Inc. ruled that commercial parody was fair use.

Known as the first Asian rapper.

His memoir is entitled The Tell All Autobiography of a Hip Hop Legend .

Founder and president/CEO of Chinaman Records.