Blockchain by Richie Etwaru - The One Book We Must All Read This Year

I just finished reading Blockchain by Richie Etwaru that now sits on my shelf of favorite books. I am not the kind that peddles book reviews for any reason. This book, however, has really influenced me and I want to share it with you.

In the good old days, life was centralized, controlled by a few state actors and media companies. We were the sitting ducks consuming whatever information we were fed. With time that changed, and the world of digital came into existence, a world where the hypothesis became decentralized with communication taking place between various entities – a many to many protocol so to speak.

This is a world where things start to get more democratic, classless even, where society shares and revels in its mutually manufactured affluence, albeit with incongruent benefits, and therein lies the problem.

We now sit in the world of big data, created by all of our daily activities, yet we don’t really own it. This data that belongs to us, resides in the caskets of the Corporations, Intermediaries and States that decide how to gain from it, monetize it, and in some cases even use it insalubriously.

Etwaru’s Blockchain arrives at this critical confluence in time elucidating in faultless vocabulary the next epoch of business and life directed by a fabric that will materially annihilate the intermediaries and put value back into the hands of it’s creators and originators, where privacy, the citadel of a free society, matters, where authentication and peer to peer transaction can occur outside of the precincts of a State or Corporate agent.

Etwaru’s Blockchain illuminates what Satoshi Nakamoto started several years ago, when he invented the Bitcoin protocol.