Blood Leaks Onto Road From Funeral Home Like A Scene From A Horror Movie

Residents spotted the disturbing sight of blood seeping out onto a road from a Louisiana undertaker business on Thursday afternoon.

Gruesome-looking photographs show the red liquid trickling onto the street from a valve outside the Greenoaks Funeral Home in Baton Rouge.

City officials said a stoppage in a line had caused the blood, which was mixed with an embalming fluid containing formaldehyde, to leak from a storage tank which was located behind the building.

The leak only lasted for around 20 minutes, however, and the liquid did not find its way into the city’s sewer system, per multiple reports.

“We sent out both our sewer inspector and our environmental specialists to take a look,” Adam Smith, of the City of Baton Rouge Department of Environmental Services, told WBRZ. “We determined that it wasn’t a sewer issue and that it was an issue on private property.”

Smith also noted that it was now a priority to get the funeral home signed up for a permit, because it did not have one due to being under new management. It’s unclear whether the business will receive a citation over the incident, however.

HuffPost has reached out for further information.

The home, which is owned by Dignity Memorial, has since apologized “for any inconvenience this may have caused visitors to our cemetery.”