Blue Ivy's '4:44' Freestyle Has The Internet In Shambles

It’s been five years since Blue Ivy Carter made her musical debut as an infant on her father’s song “Glory” and now the princess is here to solidify her place in rap royalty.
The five-year-old hip-hop heiress showed off her flow for a bonus track on the forthcoming CD and vinyl copy of Jay-Z’s platinum “4:44” album. On “Blue’s Freestyle/We Family” ― which isn’t available on Tidal as of Friday morning ― she freestyles some serious bars and let’s the other little MCs on the playground know she isn’t here to play games.
“Never seen a ceiling in my whole life,” young B.I.C. spits. She ends with a “Boom shakalaka, Boom shakalaka/ Everything in shaka, Everything in faka.”
While you may not be able to understand everything Blue is saying in the 45 second clip that leaked Thursday night, the overall message is “your fave could never.” And Twitter heard that loud and clear.
It’s only a matter of time before Blue snatches all of the Grammy, BET, VMA awards and every accolade in between. Slay, young queen!
