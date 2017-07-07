Blue Ivy's '4:44' Freestyle Has The Internet In Shambles

It’s been five years since Blue Ivy Carter made her musical debut as an infant on her father’s song “Glory” and now the princess is here to solidify her place in rap royalty.

The five-year-old hip-hop heiress showed off her flow for a bonus track on the forthcoming CD and vinyl copy of Jay-Z’s platinum “4:44” album. On “Blue’s Freestyle/We Family” ― which isn’t available on Tidal as of Friday morning ― she freestyles some serious bars and let’s the other little MCs on the playground know she isn’t here to play games.

A post shared by Blue Ivy Carter (@blueivy.carter) on Jul 6, 2017 at 10:12pm PDT

“Never seen a ceiling in my whole life,” young B.I.C. spits. She ends with a “Boom shakalaka, Boom shakalaka/ Everything in shaka, Everything in faka.”

While you may not be able to understand everything Blue is saying in the 45 second clip that leaked Thursday night, the overall message is “your fave could never.” And Twitter heard that loud and clear.

me @ miss Blue Ivy's freestyle even though I'm not entirely sure what baby girl is saying pic.twitter.com/sf4ok7QMMo — ♛ (@beytrash) July 7, 2017

Blue Ivy said "never seen a ceiling in my whole life". Girl, they're so rich the damn ceiling too high for my sis to see. I just...scalp me! pic.twitter.com/VoRDjG5Y4d — Check 4 a neck (@BeyonceMyRoc) July 7, 2017

Sis has rhythm in her genetics.

COME THRU BLUE IVY.

Kidz bop is QUIVERING. https://t.co/1XhsjC0zYK — queen quen (@quenblackwell) July 7, 2017

Heard Blue Ivy's freestyle and had to fix the cover. pic.twitter.com/SY5LMBDObS — Cycle (@bycycle) July 7, 2017

Tfw Blue Ivy is a better rapper than you — Vann R. Newkirk II (@fivefifths) July 7, 2017

Blue Ivy freestyle was harder than every song Nicki has put out in the last 9 years. https://t.co/q9U07jzy6o — I Luh God ✨ (@aVeryRichBish) July 7, 2017

Blue Ivy is five years old and already has a better flow than any mumble rapper in the game — Jonny Loquasto (@JQuasto) July 7, 2017

Blue Ivy ended both her parents and all the female rappers in 40 seconds, tea only pic.twitter.com/I8GtKMTrkP — Beyoncé Facts (@beyceipts) July 7, 2017

Blue Ivy: BOOM SHACKALACKA

Me: pic.twitter.com/k5jdy40Zpr — Vontay is typing... (@AyeYoVontay) July 7, 2017

Not entirely sure what she is saying but Blue Ivy's lyrics got me shook. I wasn't ready. #BlueIvy pic.twitter.com/o8fuZZ7S0b — Jordan Williams (@_JayWizzy11) July 7, 2017

TL: So what do you think of Blue Ivy's freestyle?



Me: pic.twitter.com/YFxfEM42vb — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) July 7, 2017