26 Dreamy Blue Wedding Dresses That Stand Out In A Sea Of White

Your “something blue” doesn’t have to be limited to a pair of shoes, a piece of jewelry or a ribbon you tie around your bouquet.
Instead, set yourself apart from the pack by wearing a blue gown on the big day. With dresses in shades of light blue, turquoise, navy and everything in between, you’re bound to fall in love with one of the gorgeous options below.
Also on HuffPost
