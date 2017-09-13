Silicon Valley Startup Takes Aim At Mom-And-Pop Stores, First By Stealing Their Name

(Reached for comment by HuffPost, the on-demand delivery service Postmates carefully distanced itself from the startup. While Postmates’ drivers can supply everything a bodega ― or Bodega, for that matter ― might carry, a spokeswoman emphasized the company buys all its merchandise from local stores.)

McDonald told Fast Company he “wasn’t particularly concerned” about people reacting negatively to the name, as the company surveyed the Latin American community and decided it wouldn’t pose a problem.

That came as news to Frank Garcia, chairman of The New York State Coalition of Hispanic Chambers of Commerce, which represents around 80,000 businesses, including bodegas and mom-and-pop restaurants.