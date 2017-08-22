Bolero By The Bluffs: Malibu Beach Concert

Known for its celebrity homes and beaches, Malibu is a world class destination resort community with vistas that rival the best of the best. “Hollywood stars and top athletes live in oceanfront homes here, under an elegant veil of privacy on long strands of beach, and enjoy front-row seats for surfing and unforgettable sunsets.” Visit Malibu

To celebrate the artistic diversity a gala event was created, the City of Malibu, Concert on the Bluffs. This was the largest public/private performing arts event in Malibu. On Sunday, August 20, 2017 the Second Annual event had an enthusiastic turnout of 1800 people who attended this years event. The future is bright for this creative community of producers, artists and production teams; which was supported by philanthropists, city government, corporate sponsors and even the local sheriffs; and it is encouraged by audiences of every age.

Young and old were delighting in the festivities, with lots of foot tapping and even some little girls prancing around on the grass as the music moved their souls.

Christina Zimmerman Uplifting and energizing moves with the music

"Imagine taking Disney Hall, dropping the walls and placing the stage on Bluffs", Artistic Director Catherine Brickman muses. "This is an afternoon of symphony by the sea, overlooking one of the most iconic coastlines in the world”.

“ We recognize the arts as fundamental to the health of our community,” Executive Producer Suzanne Zimmer (the wife of grammy award winning music composer, Hans Zimmer) says. “ The arts are where we celebrate our diversity, and find our common ground and common humanity. In very few areas is this possible. So sharing this experience opens the doors for a dialogue without words.

The philanthropic proceeds benefit Arts in Education and Public Arts Programming, including the Poet Laureate program, public exhibitions, the Salon Series and Special visiting artists.

Emily Goodman A beaming and eloquent introduction by Malibu long time resident and everyone’s favorite, 007, Pierce Brosnan

Another aspect was the wellness tent where Naturopath, Dr. Sarah Murphy Offering the Artists & Crew a bit of pampering and support. Just as we have said, “the arts are fundamental to the health of a community,” we must also acknowledge that good health is reflected in the arts we can create.

The theme was American classics, including Gershwin related, as well as other musical masterpieces from Rhapsody in Blue, Piazzolla’s Libertango, to Ravel’s Bolero. Paying tribute the greats, only the best for the “Bu, with performances by musicians from Los Angeles Philharmonic, the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, Malibu Chamber Orchestra and dancers from New York City Ballet.

“Our concert celebrate the human spirit in the way that Gershwin composed. Not black or white, but all colors, all souls unified.”

Catherine Malcolm Brickman, Founder

Chris Ward Ballet Dancers gracefully prancing across the stage