This Genius-Looking Towel Bra Will Soak Up All Your Boob Sweat

Boob sweat, like chafing, puts a certain damper on summer fun for anyone unfortunate enough to suffer from this specific type of hell. It’s uncomfortable, it’s embarrassing and it’s not spoken about nearly enough.

Enter the Ta Ta Towel, a seemingly brilliant loungewear innovation that’s essentially a towel hammock for your breasts. It was created by Erin Robertson, who thought up the concept after sweating her way through getting ready for a first date in summertime Los Angeles without any air conditioning.

“While I was blow-drying my hair, I just kept thinking, ‘There HAS to be a better way to keep the beads of sweat from dripping down my stomach,’” she wrote on the brand’s website. “Sound familiar?”

Uh, yes. Like snap-button crotches on jumpsuits for easy bathroom access, this seems like something that should have been invented a long time ago.

There are products on the market that address the sweating issue, such as boob deodorant and sweat pads made to insert in a bra, for example. But there’s nothing quite as comfortable-looking ― or with a punchier name, for that matter ― than the Ta Ta Towel.

Robertson wrote on her website that it’s also great for breastfeeding, in addition to absorbing sweat.

“The ultra-soft rayon liner was made with sensitive nipples in mind and also absorbs any breast milk that might leak out during feeding.”