Provocative ‘Free Speech’ Rally In Boston Railroaded By Counterprotesters

In setting ground rules for the event, the Boston Police Department banned weapons of any kind at the gathering, including shields, open flames, firearms, knives, fireworks and flagpoles. Those bringing backpacks or large bags were subject to search, the department said in a statement released before the event. Vendors in the area were also asked to remain closed Saturday.

While just more than 600 people expressed interest in going to the Boston Free Speech Rally on Facebook, 25,000 people joined a page to “Fight Supremacy” in a counterprotest to Saturday’s rally.

After last week’s violence in Charlottesville, the number of counterprotesters who said they were interested in Saturday’s rally shot up exponentially.

Black Lives Matter Boston ― one of many groups of counterprotesters that helped organize the “Fight Supremacy” group ― said in a statement to HuffPost that they were attending the rally to “stand in defiance” of white supremacy and “amplify the voices and truths of the marginalized.”

“We encourage individuals intent on combating white supremacy to be deliberate and purposeful in supporting those who are most affected,” BLM Boston said. “This means following the direction of Black and Indigenous leadership — including and especially Black queer and femme leadership.”

As of Friday night, the “Fight Supremacy” group had raised more than $34,000.

The “Boston Free Speech” group, meanwhile, asked on its Facebook page for donations to purchase an audio system for the event. A link to its fundraising website showed just two people had made donations totaling $9. The page was later taken down.

The outrage toward white supremacists was magnified further following last week’s violence when Trump remarked on Tuesday that both sides were to blame and that there were “very fine people” on both sides.