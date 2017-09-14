Baseball fans online were left confused after protesters in the stands at Fenway Park unfurled an ambiguously written banner about racism over the scoreboard on Wednesday night.
The protesters draped the banner, which read “Racism Is As American As Baseball,” over the famed Green Monster during the fourth inning of the Boston Red Sox’s home game against the Oakland Athletics.
Security guards confiscated the sign within a matter of minutes and the unidentified demonstrators were escorted from the stadium, per Deadspin. But the stunt left many people baffled as they struggled to decipher what the message actually meant.
Some believed that the banner was taking aim at racism:
Others criticized the protesters:
A few tweeters wondered how the fans were able to get the banner past security and into the stadium in the first place:
But the majority were just bewildered by its questionable phrasing:
The protesters later revealed to CSN New England that the banner was intended to be an anti-racist statement.
“We want to remind everyone that just as baseball is fundamental to American culture and history, so too is racism,” one of the protesters told the news outlet.
“White people need to wake up to this reality before white supremacy can truly be dismantled,” the protester said. “We urge anyone who is interested in learning more or taking action to contact their local racial justice organization.”
In a statement, Red Sox officials said the protesters’ actions were “in violation of the club’s policy prohibiting signs of any kind to be hung or affixed to the ballpark.”
