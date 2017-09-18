'Boy Meets World' Actor Plays 'Who Said It: Mr. Feeny Or Bruce Wayne?'

Mr. Feeny from “Boy Meets World” and Bruce Wayne: two educated men of the world, trying to impart some wisdom onto the next generation — one as a sixth grade teacher, the other as a costumed vigilante. They have very different teaching styles, but perhaps equally wise words.
Actor Will Friedle ― who played Eric Matthews on “Boy Meets World” and also voiced Batman is “Batman Beyond” ― learns on this episode of Nerdist’s “Mothership” that Mr. Feeny and Bruce Wayne may not be so easy to tell apart.
