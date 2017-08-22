Some people call it breakfast for dinner, others ― like Turk on Scrubs ― call it brinner. One thing we can all agree on is that it’s great.
Breakfast for dinner is such a beloved concept that cereal companies have even started rebranding their product as a dinner option (that, and because millennials don’t eat cereal for breakfast.) They love it so much that McDonald’s was convinced to start serving breakfast all day.
Breakfast for dinner is great for many reasons. For one, breakfast foods are generally easier to make than dinner foods, so it makes the whole feeding yourself at the end of the day thing easier. Second, it can help break you out of your dinner rut. And third, it means you can eat all of these foods tonight.
Have at it.
