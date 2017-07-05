For the second straight year, Amanda Nunes is headlining the UFC’s International Fight Week.

Nearly a year to the day since she claimed the bantamweight belt at UFC 200, Nunes will attempt the second defense her title. Facing “The Lioness” in the UFC 213 main event on July 8 (10 P.M. EST, Pay Per View) is Valentina Shevchenko. The two will square off for the second time, after Nunes took their first bout by unanimous decision.

One of the greatest finishers in WMMA history, Nunes (14-4 MMA, 7-1 UFC) has looked exceptional since claiming the title. A winner of five straight, Nunes punches with tremendous power, best evidenced in her stoppage of Miesha Tate to win the belt and her UFC 207 drubbing of Ronda Rousey.

Still, questions remain about her ability to keep pace for 25 minutes, and while Nunes has won six of her seven UFC bouts via stoppage, her lone decision came against Shevchenko.

An accomplished Muay Thai kickboxer and martial artist, Valentina Shevchenko (14-2 MMA, 3-1 UFC) enters UFC 213 on the heels of two straight victories. Having claimed a decision over former champion Holly Holm in 2016, Shevchenko earned an impressive win earlier this year, submitting Julianna Pena via armbar. With the win, Shevchenko not only displayed her multi-faceted MMA game, but also earned a crack at the title.

The story of this fight comes down to Nunes’ power versus Shevchenko’s distance management. A pressure fighter who likes to hunt the opposition down, Nunes forces her competition to fight while backing up. Fortunately for Shevchenko, she understands how to use her deft kicking game to keep opponents at bay.

Shevchenko also owns the cardio and conditioning edge, but Nunes’ heavy hands and reach advantage should be enough to close the distance and do significant damage early.

Look for Amanda Nunes to retain her UFC bantamweight title with a TKO stoppage.

Co-main event: Yoel Romero vs. Robert Whittaker

A battle of top middleweights, first-ranked Yoel Romero, a Cuban national, takes on Aussie Robert Whittaker, ranked third, for the UFC interim title.

Romero (12-1 MMA, 8-0 UFC), who claimed the silver in freestyle wrestling at the Sydney Olympic games, has displayed some of the most impressive pure athleticism in mixed martial arts since entering the UFC in 2013. Undefeated through eight fights in the Octagon, Romero enters the bout against Whittaker following a Performance of the Night finish at UFC 205. And while many criticize his conditioning, Romero has shown an ability to remain patient inside the cage, recording five third-round finishes during his UFC run.

A former The Ultimate Fighter winner, Robert Whittaker (18-4 MMA, 9-2 UFC) became one of the biggest surprise stories of 2017 after finishing Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza via TKO in April. Whittaker, who previously fought at welterweight, going 3-2 during a brief UFC run at 170 pounds, has looked impressive since moving up to middleweight in 2014. Known for his heavy hands, Whittaker remains unbeaten at 185 pounds, stopping four of six opponents via strikes.

With Whittaker often starting fast out the gate and Romero taking his time to read opponents and find his openings, this bout has major potential for action on the feet and on the ground.

Look for Whittaker to rush in on Romero, while the latter attempts to tie up the action and slow the pace. And while there’s always a chance that Whittaker will catch Romero early, expect the Cuban to utilize his wrestling during the first few frames before stopping the bout, likely by strikes on the ground, in the third.

And with the win, Yoel Romero will finally earn a highly anticipated crack at UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping.

Fabricio Werdum vs. Alistair Overeem

One of three heavyweight bouts on the UFC 213 fight card, the third meeting between MMA veterans Fabricio Werdum and Alistair Overeem likely has title implications.

A former UFC champion and one of the greatest Brazilian jiu jitsu practitioners in heavyweight history, first-ranked Fabricio Werdum (21-6-1 MMA, 9-3 UFC) enters UFC 213 after a near 10-month layoff. Alistair Overeem (42-15 MMA, 7-4 UFC), ranked third, makes his second appearance of 2017, after an impressive finish of Mark Hunt at UFC 209.

With Werdum taking the first bout, a 2006 affair in PRIDE Fighting Championships, via submission, and Overeem evening the score in 2011, winning a unanimous decision in the Strikeforce organization, this third contest pits grappling against striking.

While both fighters are adept at all facets of mixed martial arts, Overeem has demonstrated more diversity in his game, with half of his stoppage victories coming via submission, the other half via KO/TKO. Still, Werdum has shown improved striking during his 15-year MMA career and is always dangerous in close spaces.

Expect Werdum to push the pace and close the distance, while Overeem will use his body kicks and length to keep distance. And after three rounds, look for Alistair Overeem to take the bout via decision.

Anthony Pettis vs. Jim Miller

Opening up the UFC 213 pay-per-view card are a pair of exciting lightweights. Former champion Anthony Pettis returns to 155 pounds after a brief, and ill-fated, run at featherweight to take on veteran gamer Jim Miller.

Known for his crafty striking and slick submission game, Pettis (19-6 MMA, 6-5 UFC) was once touted as one of the finest mixed martial artists in the game. However, “Showtime” has lost five of six following his UFC 181 finish of Gilbert Melendez, and has looked like a shadow of his former self.

One of the UFC’s most consistent performers, Miller (28-9 1 NC MMA, 17-8 1 NC UFC) comes from a grappling background, but always shows a relentless pace on the feet, recently seen in his UFC 208 Fight of the Night loss to Dustin Poirier.

A fight destined for action, both Pettis and Miller have the ability to finish this bout, but with both athletes adept in all facets of mixed martial arts, a stoppage seems unlikely. And while Miller possesses the higher grappling acumen, Pettis owns a distinct advantage on the feet, where is kicking game and taekwondo background should be enough to thwart Miller’s advances.

Still, there are many questions surrounding Pettis’ return to the lightweight division and his ability to regain his championship form.