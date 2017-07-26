Breaking Down UFC 214: Cormier vs. Jones 2

UFC champion Daniel Cormier and and former titleholder Jon Jones are finally set to square off in the biggest light heavyweight title fight in mixed martial arts history.

Two and a half years removed from their first fight, a UFC 182 bout which Jones took via unanimous decision, the rivals will meet in the UFC 214 main event (10 P.M. EST/7 P.M. PST, Pay Per View), squaring off on July 29. And while Cormier has long since been targeting a second go at Jones, booking the rematch has come with a number of roadblocks and obstacles.

With Jones being stripped of the belt and suspended for a year in April 2015 following a felony hit-and-run conviction, Cormier went on to replace the only man to best him in MMA competition, topping Anthony Johnson at UFC 187 to claim the vacant title. Cormier would eventually defend his belt against Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 192, setting up a rematch with Jones; however, “DC” was forced from the second bout due to injury. In the meantime, “Bones” scored the interim strap, earning a unanimous nod over Ovince St. Preux at UFC 197; a unification bout was set for UFC 200.

The Jones and Cormier feud, which began with a chance 2010 backstage conversation and escalated into a full-scale brawl in the MGM Grand lobby in 2014, encountered another major hurdle in July 2016, when Jones was pulled from the UFC 200 main event after he was found to be in violation of the UFC’s USADA-enforced performance-enhancing-drug policy. Once again suspended for a year, Jones now returns to the Octagon for his second bout in 30 months.

Stylistically, the UFC 214 main event features two of the finest wrestlers in mixed martial arts. Cormier (19-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC) brings his Olympic credentials to the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, while Jones (22-1 MMA, 16-1 UFC) owns an impressive takedown game, having brought “DC” to the mat on multiple occasions during the first bout. However, it is on the feet where Jones possesses his biggest advantages, boasting a comprehensive striking attack that is bolstered by his 84.5-inch reach.

Utilizing his length and height, Jones threatens with an array of kicking techniques, allowing him to move inside and throw hands at will. For Cormier, pressure will be the key, as the champion will need to force his way into the clinch and push the fight against the fence where he can implement his dirty boxing game, as evidenced in the second round of their previous affair.

Questioning Jones’ absence from competition and troubles outside the Octagon seem to be the most logical explanations for a Cormier victory this time around. And while Cormier has successfully defended his belt twice and earned a three-round decision over the legendary Anderson Silva since his last bout with Jones, the athletic, technical, and strategical advantages all seem to be with “Bones.”

Look for Jon Jones to regain the UFC light championship, and the belt he never lost, with a unanimous decision over Daniel Cormier.

Co-main event: Tyron Woodley vs. Demian Maia

Battling for the UFC welterweight title, incumbent champion Tyron Woodley takes on challenger Demian Maia, a Brazilian jiu jitsu ace who has won seven-straight contests.

Woodley (17-3-1 MMA, 7-2-1 UFC), an elite wrestler, has not lost a fight in three years and will look to successfully defend his title for the third time since claiming the belt a little more than a year ago. Known for his athleticism and powerful right hand, Woodley has demonstrated a very calculated approach during his run as champion, most recently besting Stephen Thompson in a contentious affair at UFC 209. And despite overt criticism from many in the MMA community, Woodley has, if anything, shown an ability to execute effective game plans and stick to the script, which will come in handy against Maia.

Currently the welterweight division’s number-one contender, Maia (25-6 MMA, 19-6 UFC) enters his second UFC title shot (the first came in 2010 as a middleweight) on the heels of one of the most impressive runs in recent memory. Not only a submission specialist, Maia has been adept at not sustaining damage of late; however, Woodley’s ground game and wrestling should be enough to nullify the challenger’s BJJ acumen.

Look for Tyron Woodley to keep pace with Demian Maia through fifteen minutes, evading submission attempts while breaking down the challenger on the feet. Then, late in the bout, Woodley will find his opening and earn the TKO victory.

Cris “Cyborg” Justino vs. Tonya Evinger

Calling a mulligan on the women’s featherweight title earned by Germain de Randamie at UFC 208, the UFC has, for the first time, booked Cris “Cyborg” Justine at her optimal fighting weight, pitting her against Invicta FC bantamweight champion Tonya Evinger. The pair will vie for the vacant 145-pound title.

“Cyborg” (17-1 1 NC MMA, 2-0 UFC), considered by many to be the most powerful female fighter in the game today, has all the tools to deliver a dominant performance at UFC 214. And while Evinger (19-5 1 NC MMA, 0-0 UFC) is a qualified and formidable opponent, the step up in competition, and weight, will prove to be too great a task come fight night.

Look for “Cyborg” to bring her best into the Octagon for her first UFC title shot; expect her to show no mercy on the feet, where she’ll throw kicks early before moving into the clinch and unleashing knees and elbows.

Don’t expect this bout to go the distance, as Cris “Cyborg” Justino will become the UFC’s second women’s featherweight champion, finishing Tonya Evinger via an early TKO.

Robbie Lawler vs. Donald Cerrone

A fight more than seven months in the making, notable finishers Robbie Lawler and Donald Cerrone will finally square off, after a pair of previous bookings at UFC 205 and UFC 213 fell through.

With Lawler withdrawing from the first bout, citing fatigue and burnout, it was Cerrone who pulled out of the second fight due to a blood infection. However, the wait will be worth it, as this pair could easily main event a UFC card on their own.

Lawler (27-11 MMA, 12-5 UFC), who has not fought in over a year, taking time to recover after relinquishing the title to Tyron Woodley at UFC 201, has always been one of the hardest hitters at 170 pounds. Tremendous kickboxing technique, combined with near-perfect takedown defense, has allowed Lawler to impose his will on nearly every fighter he’s faced since re-signing with the UFC in 2013. Cerrone represents a new type of challenge, as the “Cowboy” brings a similar standup-first mentality into the Octagon.

Currently ranked seventh in the welterweight division, Cerrone (32-8 MMA, 19-5 UFC) also enters UFC 214 coming off a loss, although he has, for the most part, looked tremendous since moving up to 170 pounds in early 2016. Cerrone brings both excellent standup and ground skills into the cage, but unlike his years at lightweight, Cerrone will find difficulty securing takedowns against bigger opponents like “Ruthless,” making his reliance on the striking game that much more important.

A fight that the MMA community has been clamoring for for quite some time, this bout between Lawler and Cerrone has all the potential to deliver the evening’s Fight of the Night. And while the pair will trade wild exchanges from the opening bell, Lawler will pressure and force Cerrone to fight on his heels. Lawler takes this bout via second-round TKO.

Jimi Manuwa vs. Volkan Oezdemir

A pivotal bout in the light heavyweight division, this matchup between third-ranked Jimi Manuwa and fifth-ranked Volkan Oezdemir may produce the division’s next title challenger.

Manuwa (17-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC), a kickboxing specialist with extremely heavy hands, has looked impressive during his last two bouts, knocking out Corey Anderson and Ovince St. Preux in highlight reel fashion. Oezdemir (14-1 MMA, 2-0 UFC), has been one of the biggest surprises on 2017, winning a short-notice fight in February against St. Preux, then shocking Misha Cirkunov in May, knocking out the highly touted prospect in under a minute.

In what will no doubt be a standup affair, both Manuwa and Oezdemir will throw hands early. And while Oezdemir will push forward into boxing range, Manuwa has the more refined kicking game, allowing the “Poster Boy” to keep distance and threaten with kicks before implementing his counter punches.