Brian Karem has reported from White House briefings since the Reagan administration, but he felt compelled to challenge deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders for deriding the media on Tuesday.

“It was a long time coming,” the Montgomery County Sentinel executive editor said on MSNBC, explaining why he interrupted Sanders complaining about “the constant barrage of fake news” targeting President Donald Trump.

“Come on. You’re inflaming everybody right here and right now with those words,” Karem told her. He went on to confront the deputy press secretary for failing to meet the very standard she accuses the media of lacking: honesty.

“I have a healthy respect for what they do because it’s a difficult job,” Karem told MSNBC’s Chis Matthews of Sanders and press secretary Sean Spicer.

“What got me rankled is the fact that they sit there and say we’re dishonest in the media ... but I have yet to hear anyone from this administration even admit a mistake,” Karem said. “Everyone including Breitbart that’s in there have been respectful. They’ve asked tough questions. And the administration has not often been forthcoming with what I would say are factual answers.”

“Don’t pour water in my ear and tell me it’s raining,” Karem added. “Just give me the facts.”