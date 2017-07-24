Marvel shared a first look at Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel at San Diego Comic-Con on Sunday, getting us even more excited to see the actress in action as the superhero.

Larson also shared a few images of the concept art on her Instagram account over the weekend, telling her followers, “Cool stuff is coming out of Hall H as we speak.”

Right off the bat, it’s clear Larson’s Captain Marvel ensemble isn’t your typical female superhero getup ― no super high-heeled shoes, no cleavage and no short skirt. (Not that a skirt stopped Wonder Woman from kicking serious butt.)

The cinematic interpretation also bears a pretty similar resemblance to Captain Marvel’s ensemble in more recent comics (specifically Jamie McKelvie’s redesign from 2012). So, not only is it nice to see a female superhero in an outfit that actually looks fit for stopping Skrulls, it’s nice to see the studio stick to the source material, as far as appearance goes.

Captain Marvel is the first female hero in the Marvel universe to headline her own film. If the success of DC’s “Wonder Woman” is any indication, though ― the movie became the highest grossing live-action film directed by a woman ― audiences are more than ready to watch another woman-led action movie.

This weekend, Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige also revealed the “Captain Marvel” film will be set in the 1990s. That’s before the Avengers assembled, before Thor came to Earth and before Captain America was thawed from a deep freeze, as Variety notes.