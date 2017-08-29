Please Welcome Britney Spears Into The 'No Makeup Monday' Club

It’s Britney, bitch! With very little makeup on.

Britney Spears took a break from schooling her naysayers yesterday to share a few selfies on her day off from her Las Vegas show. She hashtagged the photos “NoMakeupMonday,” calling the look “the real unglammed me.”

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Aug 28, 2017 at 2:00pm PDT

“On days where I don’t get primped and made up for my show, this is the real unglammed me... so nice to meet all of you!! 😂,” she captioned a three-photo slideshow on Instagram. “I call this my morning coffee at home look ☕️ #NoMakeupMonday if you don’t count the leftover mascara under my right eye... 😂😜.”

Spears’ show look is heavy on sparkle and contour, while her time at home typically involves creating her own runway shows and working out in makeup and bikinis. So the look, if not fully au naturale, is definitely a refreshing change of pace.