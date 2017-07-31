This '90s Star Just Got Married And The Photo Is So 'Sweet'

Brace yourselves for a heaping serving of nostalgia: “Sweet Valley High” star Brittany Daniel married boyfriend Adam Touni in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Former co-star, best friend and real-life twin sister Cynthia Daniel Hauser played the role of maid of honor, People reports. Natch.

Daniel looked stunning in an off-the-shoulder, intricately detailed Trish Peng gown. “My heart is exploding ! Yesterday was the best day of my life,” she captioned a wedding photo on Instagram.

Daniel and Touni, a broker and attorney, got married at The Carondelet House in downtown Los Angeles. (You may recall the name from that time Maroon Five crashed a wedding there.) Daniel, who was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2011 and has since recovered, told E! News after their engagement that she waited “40 years” to meet her best friend.

“Finding love after surviving such a serious health crisis makes me feel such gratitude for finding a true partner and makes me believe that anything is possible,” she said in late 2016.

The twin sisters recently launched a lifestyle blog together, aptly named The Sweet Life. It’s deliciously fun to follow if you’re into nostalgia, California, fitness and on-point blonde hair.

