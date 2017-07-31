WEDDINGS
07/31/2017 12:13 pm ET

This '90s Star Just Got Married And The Photo Is So 'Sweet'

As in "Sweet Valley High," of course.

By Jamie Feldman

Brace yourselves for a heaping serving of nostalgia: “Sweet Valley High” star Brittany Daniel married boyfriend Adam Touni in Los Angeles over the weekend. 

Former co-star, best friend and real-life twin sister Cynthia Daniel Hauser played the role of maid of honor, People reports. Natch.

A post shared by Brittany Daniel (@iambdaniel) on

Daniel looked stunning in an off-the-shoulder, intricately detailed Trish Peng gown. “My heart is exploding ! Yesterday was the best day of my life,” she captioned a wedding photo on Instagram. 

Daniel and Touni, a broker and attorney, got married at The Carondelet House in downtown Los Angeles. (You may recall the name from that time Maroon Five crashed a wedding there.) Daniel, who was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2011 and has since recovered, told E! News after their engagement that she waited “40 years” to meet her best friend. 

“Finding love after surviving such a serious health crisis makes me feel such gratitude for finding a true partner and makes me believe that anything is possible,” she said in late 2016.  

The twin sisters recently launched a lifestyle blog together, aptly named The Sweet Life. It’s deliciously fun to follow if you’re into nostalgia, California, fitness and on-point blonde hair. 

Cue the “Sweet Valley High” theme song being stuck in our heads for the rest of the day. 

Related...

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Suggest a correction
Jamie Feldman Fashion & Lifestyle Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Weddings Sweet Valley High Brittany Daniel
Subscribe to the Lifestyle email.
We’re basically your best friend... with better advice.
This '90s Star Just Got Married And The Photo Is So 'Sweet'

CONVERSATIONS