Broncos' Bennie Fowler Collapses Twice After Hit To The Head

As the NFL faces mounting evidence of brain disease among its former players, a current one gave fans a scare Sunday in a game between the host Denver Broncos and Dallas Cowboys.

Broncos receiver Bennie Fowler was hit as he dove to make a catch and smashed his head against the turf. He attempted to walk off the field, but stumbled and fell twice.

Another look at what happened with Benny Fowler, he was able to walk off pic.twitter.com/QmP0sTwHNl — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) September 17, 2017

“That’s just hard to watch,” Fox announcer Joe Buck said.

Fowler did not return to the game and was diagnosed with a concussion, the Denver Post reported.

He later tweeted to concerned fans that he was OK, and noted the team’s convincing 42-17 victory.

Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers, I am ok! Great team win on all phases today #BroncosUp — Bennie Fowler (@Beanzz16) September 18, 2017

Despite Fowler’s reassurance, moments like this are likely to fuel further concerns.