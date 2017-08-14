Bruno Mars Donates $1 Million To Help Victims Of Flint Water Crisis

When Bruno Mars announced at a Michigan concert on Saturday that he’d donated proceeds from the sold-out show to support the victims of the Flint water crisis, the cheers and applause from the crowd were deafening.

“You guys showed me this much love and support tonight, I want to do something special,” the singer said, interrupting a performance of his hit song “Just the Way You Are.” “Tonight I’m going to donate $1 million to our brothers and sisters in Flint, Michigan.”

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters Bruno Mars donated to the Community Foundation of Greater Flint.

According to Rolling Stone, Mars donated the funds to the Community Foundation of Greater Flint, an organization that continues to assist victims and community members as Flint’s water crisis, which began in 2014, drags on. Flint Mayor Karen Weaver said in March that it could be years before the water in the city is safe to drink again.

“Ongoing challenges remain years later for Flint residents, and it’s important that we don’t forget our brothers and sisters affected by this disaster,” Mars said in a follow-up statement after the show. “As people, especially as Americans, we need to stand together to make sure something like this never happens in any community ever again.”

Isaiah Oliver, president of the Community Foundation, expressed his gratitude to Mars for his “inspiring donation.”