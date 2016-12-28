'Why Walt?' Is The Movie Bryan Cranston Was Born To Star In

If you thought your daughter bringing home James Franco was a headache, just watch what happens when she falls for a certain notorious high school science teacher from New Mexico .

The folks at Funny Or Die have combined two of Bryan Cranston’s finest performances into one hilarious mashup. “Why Walt?” is the story of a protective father, played by Bryan Cranston, who must come to accept his daughter’s new love interest, a dangerous drug dealer, also played by Bryan Cranston.