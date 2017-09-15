POLITICS
Angry Right-Wingers Turn On Trump, Burn Their 'Make America Great Again' Hats

They're burning mad.

Many one-time supporters of President Donald Trump are so red hot over his possible immigration deal with Democratic leaders that they’re burning their “Make America Great Again” hats. 

The angry right-wingers shared images of the charred caps on social media under the #burnmyMAGAhat hashtag. They also referred to the president as #AmnestyDon and some even called for him to be impeached.

