Burning Man Fashion - 11 Different Styles Perfect for the Playa

It’s that time of year again, where 70,000 people come together for Burning Man - spending the week adventuring, gifting, sharing, exploring, and finding themselves, losing themselves, and everything else in between. Planning a wardrobe that will weather the extreme cold of the desert during the night and scorching heat during the day is no small feat. In the spirit of one of Burning Man’s principles, radical self-expression, style has no limits on the playa, and you’ll find many people daring to express themselves in a way they may not back in city life. Here’s some Burning Man 2017 fashion inspiration, with pieces all made by independent designers for those of you getting ready for the playa this year.

Photography by AC Design House

ROCKSTAR PINK

@teamkittykoalition

This custom-made bodysuit is made of mesh and spandex with jewels all individually placed by hand. The style is called the Earth Element bodysuit, and is made by Brooklyn based, Team Kitty Koalition, who specializes in fierce, edgy couture, making made-to-order hand-crystalled bodysuits, holographic harnesses, and other unique festival pieces.

MASTER DRAGON FAUX FUR

@bohocoats

This custom reversible coat has dragon scales made of reversible sequins which change color and cozy, black faux fur on the inner side. You can choose your own color combination and style from this San Francisco based company BOHO Coats, who uses animal-friendly, high-quality grade faux fur, perfect for those freezing cold morning sunrises. The designer, Katrina was a former tech exec who found her calling one magical, serendipitous night on the playa (as one does) and has made a living creating fabulous, custom coats ever since.

CYBER SPACE PUNK

@harmonia_costumes

This futuristic catsuit is made of mirrored tiles and a spandex material that makes the outfit both future-forward chic and comfortable at the same time. Sourced from Harmonia Costumes - an online boutique started by two best friends who traveled the world curating eclectic and stunning fashion pieces and accessories.

BOHEMIAN GYPSY

@odeliaopium

This 1920’s style, lace kimono with dramatic tasseled sleeves was inspired by the silent movie actress Olive Borden. It was hand-made by Odelia Opium Costumes who custom makes each piece from her London studio. Odelia is a classically trained fashion designer who specializes in historical, bespoke costumes, burlesque corsets and lingerie inspired by the beauty of the bygone eras.

INTERGALACTIC ROBOT

@LenaQuist

This swimsuit is made of gun metal metallic nylon, spandex and sheer black mesh by Lena Quist, an independent Swedish designer living in Berlin. Her collection is inspired by three main themes - futuristic space, androgynous glam rock and Christian mysticism. All her pieces are handmade in Germany, and are exceptionally well-crafted to mold your body perfectly.

VICTORIAN GOTH CLOWN

@leah_lelash

This Vicrotian inspired, steampunk bolero is made from gorgeous burgundy and black taffeta, matched with stretch cotton velvet shorts with military style hand-sewn buttons. Both pieces crafted by Australian alternative fashion label, Leah Lelash.

SEQUIN STAR

@loonigans

This high-cut halter bodysuit is made of a two colored sequin fabric, and attaches around the neck with a ribbon tie. Hand-made with love by Loonigans from London, who creates various styles of bodysuits and reworked vintage. They aim to trade ethically and all scraps are recycled into non profit items where possible.

@ladyoffredi

This hand made 1600’s inspired military jacket is made of navy suede with gold trims by Canadian costume designer Ashley Offredi. She specializes in steampunk inspired jackets and vests that she makes by hand from her studio in Guelph, Ontario.

GOTH PUNK VAMP

@seveniastudio

This leather harness can be worn multiple ways, with snap on wings that can also be switched to leather tassels (that come with the harness set). Designed and hand made using only the finest genuine leather in St. Petersburg, Russia by SeveniaStudio.

HARLEQUIN MERMAID

@ladeetaha

This gold sequin romper has an open back and halter slit to the waist, made of stretchy cotton lycra with hand sewn sequins. The intricately tailored bodysuit is designed by Ladee Taha, a New Zealand designer based in Bali who specializes in free-spirit, sparkly and vibrant festival wear.

POM POM POWER

@L.O.M_Fashion

This two-piece pom pom outfit is made of luxury lycra that doesn’t go see-through when stretched and always holds its shape. The top has a low back lined with pom poms and the shorts are high waist to create a flattering hourglass shape. Designed by UK designer Louise O’Mahony of L.O.M who specializes in festival wear using tassels, pom poms and colorful, vibrant patterns.