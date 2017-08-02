Idiot Islamophobes Mistake Empty Bus Seats For Burqa-Wearing Women

They saw only what they wanted to see.

Members of a Norwegian Facebook group reportedly mistook a photograph of empty bus seats for a group of six burqa-wearing Muslim women — and responded with a slew of racist comments.

Prankster Johan Slattavik shared the snap to the “Fedrelandet viktigst” group ―which translates roughly as “Fatherland first.” “What do people think about this?” he said in the accompanying caption last week.

Slattavik was curious to see what the members’ reactions to his “practical joke” would be, he told The Washington Post.

The group’s members often use the forum to complain about what they believe is a “recent influx of Muslims into the country,” according to Mashable.

While some of the closed group’s members appeared to understand Slattavik’s joke, it also sparked an avalanche of hate-filled replies that seemed to take it seriously.

“You can never know who is underneath,” wrote one commenter, according to The Local. “Maybe terrorists with weapons.”

Other members reportedly described the image as “tragic,” “disgusting” and proof of Norway’s “Islamization.”

The comments went viral after Facebook user Sindre Beyer, who had been monitoring the group’s activities, shared screen grabs of the replies to his personal account on Friday:

“I’m shocked by how much hate and fake news is spread there,” he told the Nettavisen newspaper.