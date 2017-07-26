You might think that sunglasses are a one-size-fits-all purchase, but that’s not exactly the case. Finding the perfect pair of sunnies doesn’t necessarily mean buying the trendiest pair, but rather, the pair that best suits your face shape.

Whether you have a round, square, heart or oval shaped face, there’s a perfect pair out there for you. We’ve found some of the most flattering sunglasses for every face that will have all eyes on yours.

Round Face

Slaven Vlasic via Getty Images

A round face is easily defined by its symmetry ― they are almost equally wide as they are long. When buying frames for a round face, look for angular and rectangular shapes to counterbalance the width from cheekbone to cheekbone.

Best Sunglasses For A Round Face Best Sunglasses For A Round Face

Best Sunglasses For A Round Face 1 of 3 Sonix Avalon 55mm Gradient Lens Square Sunglasses Shop them here for $80. The oversized boldness of these shades will perfectly compliment your wide cheekbones. Share this slide: Nordstrom

Square Face

Walter McBride via Getty Images

When it comes to a square face, the first thing we notice is a chiseled complexion. Unlike a round face, your sunglasses will want to add a softer touch to counteract the strong features across your jawline, cheeks and forehead.

Best Sunglasses For A Square Face Best Sunglasses For A Square Face

Best Sunglasses For A Square Face 1 of 3 Nancy by Warby Parker Shop them here for $95. These oversized lenses will help balance out the sharp features of your face. Share this slide: https://www.fashiongonerogue.com

Oval Face

Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images

An oval face shape is all about balance. High cheekbones and a slightly narrow chin are some of the defining features of an oval face shape. Because of the natural symmetry, you can experiment when it comes to finding the perfect shades. Just avoid frames that are too wide as they should be the same width as your face.

Best Sunglasses For An Oval Face Best Sunglasses For An Oval Face

Best Sunglasses For An Oval Face 1 of 3 Charlie Metal Round Sunglasses Shop them here for $16. These round John Lennon sunglasses will add a touch of softness to your angular jawline. Share this slide: Urban Outfitters

Heart-Shaped Face

Jeffrey Mayer via Getty Images

What do Halle Berry, Reese Witherspoon and Scarlett Johannson all have in common? A heart-faced shape with a wide or fairly broad forehead and a sculpted jawline. Look for sunglasses that mirror the proportions on your face, therefore, a lens that is wide at the top and narrow at the bottom is your best bet.

Best Sunglasses For A Heart-Shaped Face Best Sunglasses For A Heart-Shaped Face

Best Sunglasses For A Heart-Shaped Face 1 of 3 Ray-Ban Classic Mirror Aviator Sunglasses, 58mm Shop them here for $175. If you look at the shape of a typical aviator, they are wide at the top and slim down at the bottom. This is the exactly how a heart-shaped face is built. And you can't go wrong with a solid pair of Ray-Bans that will last you forever. Share this slide: Bloomingdales

To stay on top of the best sales each week, sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose newsletter.