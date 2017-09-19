Buzz Off! The Best Nontoxic Insect Repellents

Published on Clean Plates

By Lindsay Cohn

Hopefully you’re already enjoying the long summer days outdoors, whether you’re a hard-core hiker and camper or just like a walk around the neighborhood at night or the occasional beach day.

No matter which camp you fit into, fighting bug bites is undoubtedly a concern.

There are plenty of conventional insect repellents on the market, but they contain chemicals such DEET, a registered pesticide and the most common ingredient in traditional formulas, and IR3535, which may cause skin and eye irritation.

Luckily, if you prefer to skip the chemicals altogether, there are plenty of nontoxic alternatives. Though no repellent—chemical or otherwise—can promise 100 percent protection, the right formula can significantly reduce your risk of getting bitten. Here are some of our favorites.

This oil-based repellent keeps insects away and moisturizes skin at the same time. And, unlike many natural options, this gentle formula is safe to use everywhere—including face, ears and neck—and on everyone, including babies, people with sensitive skin and even pets. (Available online; $18 for a 4-fl. oz. bottle)

This certified organic spray wards off ticks and mosquitoes with shelf stable, herbal ingredients—notably witch hazel and eucalyptus, lavender, lemongrass, peppermint and rosemary essential oils. (Available online; $12 for 2 fl. oz.)

If you like Badger’s anti-bug balm tins, you’re going to love this super-portable stick. It’s the same certified organic, petroleum-free formula, made even easier to apply to the whole body (and wiggly kids). (Available online; $12 for a 1.5-oz. stick)

Add distilled water and a carrier oil like olive, coconut or jojoba to this bug-fighting blend of citronella, cedarwood, lavender, peppermint, lemon eucalyptus, thyme and lemongrass essential oils for an effective DIY bug repellant. (Available online; $13.50 for a 15-ml bottle)

BIO: Lindsay Cohn is a wellness writer, yogi and essential oil enthusiast. You can follow her on Instagram at @lindsay_cohn and Twitter at @lindsay_cohn.

