Caitlyn Jenner Is Talking About Running For Office

Recently, celebrities such as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Kid Rock have floated runs for political office — and now Caitlyn Jenner is joining the bandwagon.

The Olympian told radio host John Catsimatidis on Sunday that she is interested in the “the political side of activism” and would decide in the next six months or so whether to run for the U.S. Senate in California.

The lifelong Republican and outspoken advocate for transgender rights said that she’s working with activist groups to improve her party’s stance LGBTQ issues.

“Over the next six months or so I gotta find out where I can do a better job,” she told Catsimatidis. “Can I do a better job from the outside working the perimeter of the political scene, being open to talking to anybody, or are you better off from the inside? We are in the process of determining that. But yeah, I would look for a senatorial run.”

The 67-year-old has been critical of President Donald Trump’s handling of queer issues.

In February, Jenner called Trump’s decision to reverse federal guidance on anti-discrimination protections for transgender students a “disaster.”

Last week, while guest hosting on “The View” Jenner admitted that Trump’s current stance on LGBTQ rights has left her “disappointed in a few ways” but feels “it’s a lot of the people around him” who are swaying his opinions.

But Jenner seems to want to change that. She also said on “The View” that she’s already working with members of the current administration.