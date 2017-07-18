Yes, Caitlyn Jenner Actually Used This Caption For Her Photo With Steven Tyler

Caitlyn, Caitlyn, Caitlyn.

The Olympic athlete and Trump supporter posted a photo on Instagram Wednesday with singer-songwriter Steven Tyler.

And what did the most famous transgender woman in the world decide to post as her caption?

It’s almost too predictably problematic.

A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Jul 18, 2017 at 9:53am PDT

“It was a caption on a photo she posted earlier of the two of them when they met recently,” Jenner’s rep told HuffPost. “No recording plans.”