QUEER VOICES
07/18/2017 04:01 pm ET | Updated 37 minutes ago

Yes, Caitlyn Jenner Actually Used This Caption For Her Photo With Steven Tyler

Ugh.

By James Michael Nichols

Caitlyn, Caitlyn, Caitlyn.

The Olympic athlete and Trump supporter posted a photo on Instagram Wednesday with singer-songwriter Steven Tyler.

And what did the most famous transgender woman in the world decide to post as her caption?

It’s almost too predictably problematic.

“It was a caption on a photo she posted earlier of the two of them when they met recently,” Jenner’s rep told HuffPost. “No recording plans.”

Trans women have worked tirelessly for years to call out how dangerous the “dude in a dress” trope is, as it has been used to argue that trans women aren’t “real women” and therefore, at best don’t deserve protection against discrimination, and worse, and incite violence against them ― and, too often, even murder.

C’mon Caitlyn. Surely you’ve got to have a better caption. We’re even happy to help you crowdsource one if you want.

Suggest a correction
James Michael Nichols HuffPost Queer Voices Deputy Editor

MORE:

Celebrities Lgbtq Sexuality Caitlyn Jenner Steven Tyler
Subscribe to the Queer Voices email.
Get all of the queer news that matters to you.
Yes, Caitlyn Jenner Actually Used This Caption For Her Photo With Steven Tyler

CONVERSATIONS