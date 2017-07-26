Caitlyn Jenner Appears To Finally Understand Who Trump Really Is

Though Caitlyn Jenner has long maintained that President Donald Trump supports LGBTQ rights, she appears to have had a bit of a rude awakening.
The 67-year-old former Olympian and transgender icon didn’t hold back when it came to Trump’s decision to ban transgender people from serving in the U.S. military. The president made the controversial announcement in a series of tweets early Wednesday.
A longtime Republican, Jenner responded to the news on Twitter Wednesday afternoon, taking Trump to task over his campaign vow to “fight for” the LGBTQ community.
Despite voting for Trump, Jenner has been critical of the president in recent months. In February, she spoke out against Trump’s decision to rescind federal guidance on protections for transgender students against discrimination, calling the move a “disaster.”
While Jenner reiterated her conservative views in an April interview with People, she also seemed to distance herself from the current administration. “My loyalties lie with my community and not with the Republican party,” she said at the time, “and not with Donald Trump.”
Earlier this month, Jenner told “The View” she’d been working with members of the Trump administration on LGBTQ issues behind the scenes.
Noting that she’d been “been disappointed in a few ways” with the president’s stance on the queer community, Jenner said she’d met with members of Trump’s cabinet privately in the months since Inauguration Day, but didn’t offer specifics.
“The Republicans need help,” she told the ladies of “The View”, “and I’m there to help them.”
