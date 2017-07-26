Caitlyn Jenner Appears To Finally Understand Who Trump Really Is

Though Caitlyn Jenner has long maintained that President Donald Trump supports LGBTQ rights, she appears to have had a bit of a rude awakening.

The 67-year-old former Olympian and transgender icon didn’t hold back when it came to Trump’s decision to ban transgender people from serving in the U.S. military. The president made the controversial announcement in a series of tweets early Wednesday.

After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

....Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

....victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017

A longtime Republican, Jenner responded to the news on Twitter Wednesday afternoon, taking Trump to task over his campaign vow to “fight for” the LGBTQ community.

There are 15,000 patriotic transgender Americans in the US military fighting for all of us. What happened to your promise to fight for them? https://t.co/WzjypVC8Sr — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) July 26, 2017

Despite voting for Trump, Jenner has been critical of the president in recent months. In February, she spoke out against Trump’s decision to rescind federal guidance on protections for transgender students against discrimination, calling the move a “disaster.”

While Jenner reiterated her conservative views in an April interview with People, she also seemed to distance herself from the current administration. “My loyalties lie with my community and not with the Republican party,” she said at the time, “and not with Donald Trump.”

Earlier this month, Jenner told “The View” she’d been working with members of the Trump administration on LGBTQ issues behind the scenes.

Noting that she’d been “been disappointed in a few ways” with the president’s stance on the queer community, Jenner said she’d met with members of Trump’s cabinet privately in the months since Inauguration Day, but didn’t offer specifics.

“The Republicans need help,” she told the ladies of “The View”, “and I’m there to help them.”