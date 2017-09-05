LATINO VOICES
09/05/2017 09:43 am ET

'Despacito' Played On 2 Calculators Adds Up To Something Special

Warning: The tinny twist on the hit track *may* get stuck in your head all day.

By Lee Moran

“Despacito” just received the calculator remix you never knew it needed.

And to the surprise of probably everyone who has listened to it so far, the weird tinny-sounding reworking of the Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee smash hit song somehow works.

Japanese YouTube channel “It’s A Small World” shared video of the track’s melody being tapped out on two musical math devices online Friday. 

According to the YouTuber, they used two Chinese-produced AR-7778 calculators for the clip. It’s since garnered more than 200,000 views.

They’ve also previously remixed the track using a toy piano:

Check out the calculator cover in the clip above, and see how it compares to the original below:

Lee Moran Trends Editor, HuffPost

