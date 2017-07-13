TASTE
The Best And Worst Alcoholic Drinks For Your Waistline, Ranked By Calories

Have fun this summer and maintain that "beach body."

By Julie R. Thomson

Before you rush out to happy hour, we have some very important information for you. All those half-off drinks you plan on imbibing come with a side of calories, and some of them more than others. Not such a happy hour after all, is it?

If you’re hoping to drink smarter (or at least less calorically) this summer, you’ve come to the right place. We set out to find how many calories are found in wine, beer and popular spirits, and we’ve broken it down for you below.

Keep in mind that not every brand of a type of drink contains the same number of calories. For example, the calorie content in wines ranges greatly, anywhere between 125 calories per serving for a white or red to 300 calories per serving for a dessert wine. You should also note that you might not have an easy time finding the calorie content for your favorite drink, because alcohol companies are not legally obligated to provide nutritional information. And also remember that once you add a mixer to any of the spirits listed below, the calories shoot up pretty quickly.

Here are the calories counts ― read them and weep.

  • 13 Beer, Pale Ale (HIGHEST CALORIES): 175 calories for 12 ounces (Sierra Nevada Pale Ale)
    vladans via Getty Images
    With lots of flavor comes lots of calories.
  • 12 Beer, Lager: 170 calories for 12 ounces (Sam Adams Boston Lager)
    EHStock via Getty Images
    But remember: it's a lot of calories, but also a lot of ounces.
  • 11 Wine, Red: 160 calories for 5 ounces (Cabernet Sauvignon from France)
    wundervisuals via Getty Images
    The caloric content of red wine is different depending on the bottle for reasons that have to do with alcohol percentage and sugar. It can vary between 125 calories to upwards of 190 calories per 5-ounce serving, the standard.
  • 10 Wine, White: 160 calories for 5 ounces (German Auclese Riesling)
    AngiePhotos via Getty Images
    Just like with red wine, the caloric content of white wine can vary. We're talking about differences ranging between 121 calories to 190 calories. But at least those calories also come with a host of health benefits.
  • 9 Hard Apple Cider: 150 calories for 12 ounces (Angry Orchard Crisp Apple)
    bhofack2 via Getty Images
    A slightly less caloric choice than many beers, and gluten-free, too.
  • 8 Tequila: 104 calories for 1.5 ounces (Jose Cuervo Gold)
    Julia_Sudnitskaya via Getty Images
    Salt and lime not included.
  • 7 Whiskey: 104 calories for 1.5 ounces (Jack Daniels)
    fermate via Getty Images
    But if you pair it with Coke, that's a whole different beast.
  • 6 Vodka: 101 calories for 1.5 ounces (Absolute Vodka)
    monticelllo via Getty Images
    Just a few calories less than a shot of tequila or whiskey.
  • 5 Wine, Rosé: 100 calories for 5 ounces (Echo Falls)
    MarkSwallow via Getty Images
    Just one more reason to love rosé.
  • 4 Champagne: 100 calories for 3.4 ounces (Moet Champagne)
    AzmanL via Getty Images
    Of course, you'll probably want a little more than 3.4 ounces, so keep that in mind.
  • 3 Gin: 97 calories for 1.5 ounces (Hendrick's Gin)
    Kanawa_Studio via Getty Images
    That's without the tonic, of course.
  • 2 Beer, Light: 96 calories for 12 ounces (Miller Lite)
    Jack Andersen via Getty Images
    Check with each individual brand for precise calories, but you can expect about 100 calories per serving for a light beer.
  • 1 Rum: 96 calories in 1.5 ounces (Bacardi Superior)
    LeszekCzerwonka via Getty Images
    Not in a mojito, not in a rum and coke -- just the straight shot.

