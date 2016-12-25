Cops Seize Cannabis Plant Decorated As A Christmas Tree

Police in southwest England have seized a cannabis plant covered in Christmas tree decorations.
Officers discovered the plant while searching a house in Cheltenham on Wednesday, reports Gloucestershire Live.
It was covered in tinsel and twinkling fairy lights ― and there was even a golden angel perched on top.
Police tweeted the above image of the plant soon after, as they revealed that they had arrested two people on suspicion of cultivating cannabis.
