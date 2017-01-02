Tourists Watch As Their Car Rolls Off Barge, Drifts Out To Sea

A group of tourists watched in horror as one of their SUVs rolled off a barge on Australia’s eastern coast and plunged into the water below.

Backpacker Chloe Swift caught Saturday’s jaw-dropping sight on film. No one was inside the rented vehicle, according to Australia’s ABC News.

“But quite a few phones, debit cards, passports and valuables all gone,” Swift posted on Facebook along with her video and photos.

Swift told ABC that she was heading to Fraser Island as part of a backpacking group, which rented out several of the vehicles, when the accident happened. She said the people who on had valuables in the vehicle were devastated.

“There were a lot of girls obviously crying. Their phones and everything are in the car that sunk,” she told the station.

Another woman who was on the boat, Katrina Lawrence, pointed out to the Brisbane Times that a ramp on the back of the barge hadn’t been lifted to prevent such accidents.

She said people tried to stop the vehicle when it first began to slide, but it was no use.

“There was no way they could have grabbed it; it was a slow roll but a heavy car,” she told the online publication. She estimated that the vehicle floated for about 30 seconds before sinking.

Here’s hoping 2017 brings more luck to these travelers than last year.